City Council Delays Vote On Disbanding Forest Lake PD

May 2, 2017 7:22 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Forest Lake City Council delayed a vote on the future of the city’s police department Monday night.

The city of Forest Lake is looking to disband the police department in favor of using the Washington County Sheriff’s Office services.

A large crowd showed up at Monday night’s meeting, many that did not support the plan.

The mayor of Forest Lake said using the Washington County Sheriff’s department for law enforcement would save the city $385,000 a year and put three more officers on the streets. The plan would mean laying off 23 officers, which the mayor hopes Washington County would hire.

Monday night’s meeting wrapped up around 11:30 p.m., with the council deciding to continue the topic next Monday.

Members said there was so much discussion, and they didn’t want to vote before hearing out all opinions.

