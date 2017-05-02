‘Denouncing Hate’: Ellison Comments On Insulting GOP Facebook Post

May 2, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison spoke out Tuesday after an official Republican Party Facebook page called him a racist, fascist and a “Muslim goat humper.”

The insulting, meme-style post appeared Monday night on the official Facebook page of the Minnesota 7th Congressional District Republican Party. It was quickly removed and criticized by the party’s newly-elected chair, Jennifer Carnahan, who called for the immediate resignation of individual who posted it.

The post, which also called the Democratic congressman an anti-Semite, anti-white and a lunatic, appeared to take issue with the fact that the district’s current representative, Democrat Collin Peterson, took Ellison turkey hunting.

“Heck, they’re now hunting buddies,” the post said, adding: “Does that mean Muslim refugees coming to Western Minnesota?”

racist post 7th district gop Denouncing Hate: Ellison Comments On Insulting GOP Facebook Post

DFL Chairman Ken Martin issued a statement shortly after the post went up, calling it disgusting, racist and hate-filled.

“The ignorance and bigotry displayed in this post is staggering and disheartening,” the statement reads. “Americans across the country have witnessed a disturbing increase in this type of threatening behavior and fear mongering since the election of Donald Trump, and now it seems the Minnesota Republican Party is embracing it all too much.”

On Tuesday, Ellison thanked Martin on Twitter for “denouncing hate” in his statement.

Ellison was the first Muslim lawmaker elected to the U.S. Congress. He is currently serving in the House of Representatives and as the deputy chair of the National Democratic Committee.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Allen Ruehmann says:
    May 2, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    No, not a shock, look where it came from; knuckle dragging, mouth breathing incestuous western Minnesota.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch