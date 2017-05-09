St. Olaf Partners With FBI On Racist Note Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Olaf College is now working with the FBI to figure out who left racist notes around campus.
Students staged a boycott earlier this month after a minority student found a threatening note on her car calling her the N-word.
Students told us racial tension has been building all year against students of color.
Northfield police are working with the school to find the person or people responsible. The FBI and a computer forensic consultant are also looking into the most recent incident.