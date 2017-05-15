Driver Charged In Fatal Drive-By Shooting In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man is facing charges for his role in a drive-by shooting that left another man dead last week.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Isaiah Wallace is charged with a single count of aiding and abetting second degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Roderick Evans in north Minneapolis.

Friday, police responded to a shooting near Sixth Street and 36th Avenue North just before 1 p.m. They found Evans bleeding in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said a man shot Evans from the back of a minivan. The van fled north on 37th Avenue, stopping on Colfax Avenue when the driver saw police. Three men were in the van, and the one in the back successfully ran from police.

Wallace was driving the minivan, according to the attorney’s office, and a teenager was in the passenger seat. Police found a gun matching the caliber used to shoot Evans in the van, as well as two other guns.

Evans’ wife told WCCO he was gardening with his aunt when he was killed.

Wallace and the teen told police they did not know the name of the person who ran. Wallace is expected in court Tuesday and prosecutors are seeking bail of $1 million.