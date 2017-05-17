Community, Family Mourning Man Killed In Chetek (Wis.) Tornado

CHETEK, Wis. (WCCO) – A deadly storm hit western Wisconsin early Tuesday night, taking one man’s life and leaving several others injured.

And residents of the Prairie Lake Estates, a mobile home park, woke up to a nightmare Wednesday morning. About 50 homes were at the trailer park, and destroyed nearly every single one of them.

All that remains are piles of debris and personal belongings. While so much was destroyed, one woman told us her faith remains strong.

More than two dozen people were hurt in the storm, and one man died.

Looking at the damage, it’s surprising that so many people were able to walk away alive. Sadly, that wasn’t the case for 45-year-old Eric Gavin.

He was found dead outside his trailer home at the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park. His father tells WCCO he worked at the turkey farm across the street, which was also destroyed in the storm, for close to 15 years. He was supposed to go to work Tuesday night and was having a cup of coffee while talking on the phone with his dad.

But his dad says at some point, his son said the wind was picking up. He yelled-and the phone went dead.

We talked to his daughter pm Tuesday, who told us how she found out what happened.

“When I got a phone call about what was going on I came down and waited. I was waiting for him to get off the bus and he never came and finally a sheriff came to talk to me and told me,” Jewel Gavin said.

Gavin’s father said he had two children but lived alone. He also had two dogs, which did survive.

The storm left power lines were down, trees ripped out from their roots and homes flattened. The sheriff in the area says damage from storm is like nothing he’s seen in more than 20 years in law enforcement.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker surveyed the damage at the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park late Wednesday afternoon.