Severe Weather: Tornado Hits Western Wis. | More Storms ExpectedRadar | Forecast | Weather App

Flash Flooding A Concern As More Storms Threaten

May 17, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Flash Flooding, Flooding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s already been an active week for severe weather in the area, and Wednesday is expected to bring more of the same.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, showers will roll through the metro around the mid-morning hours and things will calm down after that with some sunshine accompanying.

But, like Tuesday, after morning showers, severe storms are expected later in the day, reaching the Twin Cities by late afternoon.

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak reports that the National Weather Service says flash flood guidance shows a number of areas will experience widespread flash flooding if they receive 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in an hour.

flash flooding Flash Flooding A Concern As More Storms Threaten

(credit: National Weather Service)

Other parts of the state could see that effect from 2 to 2.5 inches. Most of the state is included in the flash flood guidance.

Augustyniak said, if any of these areas are hit with torrential thunderstorms, they may experience flash flooding.

A severe weather threat is expected through the evening for western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, especially in the area around Rochester, with hail, damaging winds and another tornado all within the realm of possibility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch