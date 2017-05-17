Flash Flooding A Concern As More Storms Threaten

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s already been an active week for severe weather in the area, and Wednesday is expected to bring more of the same.
According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, showers will roll through the metro around the mid-morning hours and things will calm down after that with some sunshine accompanying.
But, like Tuesday, after morning showers, severe storms are expected later in the day, reaching the Twin Cities by late afternoon.
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak reports that the National Weather Service says flash flood guidance shows a number of areas will experience widespread flash flooding if they receive 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in an hour.
Other parts of the state could see that effect from 2 to 2.5 inches. Most of the state is included in the flash flood guidance.
Augustyniak said, if any of these areas are hit with torrential thunderstorms, they may experience flash flooding.
A severe weather threat is expected through the evening for western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, especially in the area around Rochester, with hail, damaging winds and another tornado all within the realm of possibility.