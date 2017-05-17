Police: Missing Annandale Girl Found Safe In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 17-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend was found Wednesday and is safe.
The St. Cloud Police Department said Aaliyah Christine Kazimer of Annandale was seen last Saturday night at an address on County Road 120 in St. Cloud. Her vehicle was found Sunday night in a parking lot at Riverside Park.
After searching for three days, Kazimer was found at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Park by Munsinger Gardens and is safe. Police say she approached a third party to use a cell phone to call her aunt when she was found.
She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but is stable. Police are investigating her whereabouts since last Saturday.