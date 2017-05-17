Western Wis. Begins Clean-Up After Tornado Hits, More Storms Follow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and at least 25 are injured after a tornado ripped through western Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down just northwest of Chetek around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was caught on camera passing through a rural part of Barron County.

From preliminary reports, it appears the tornado may have started to form around Twin Town, then passed north of Chetek and then moved east near Weyerhaeuser and Ladysmith.

Benton County has a population of under 50,000, and much of the damage is limited to farmland between the small communities.

However, one area of Chetek was badly damaged in the storm.

The Prairie Lakes Estates mobile home park lost roughly 40 trailer homes. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald described the scene as “total destruction.”

One person was confirmed to have been killed and several more are injured. Injuries ranged from minor cuts and bruises, to more serious injuries from people being trapped under walls.

After hours of searching the rubble, one baby was found safe.

Additionally, there was a gas leak and power outage during the storm. Crews did not want to start the power back up until the gas leak was taken care of, due to safety concerns.

The sheriff also said traffic around here was clogged through the night, both from an overwhelming number of people coming to help but also folks who just wanted to get a look at the destruction.

As crews begin to clean-up and assess the damage, rain continues to fall.

WCCO meteorologists Kylie Bearse and Matt Brickman said that after a brief period of clam in the mid-morning, more storms, possibly sever, are forecasted for the mid-afternoon.

As damage reports are conducted Wednesday, more will be learned about the storm and its path.