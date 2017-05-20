Sheriff Stanek To Run For Re-Election In 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said he will seek re-election in 2018, putting to rest rumors he would pursue a gubernatorial run.
Stanek announced his intentions on his Facebook page Saturday.
“In the past few years I have worked to address the crisis of untreated mental illness, reduce violent crime, engage the community to build trust between residents and law enforcement, and bring law enforcement resources to fight the opioid epidemic,” Stanek wrote. “This work has become personal to me and to my family, and it is with their love and support that I choose to rededicate my efforts for the next four years to this work.”
In February, Stanek addressed rumors of his political ambitions when speaking to WCCO’s Esme Murphy.
“No. Yes. Maybe,” Stanek said when asked if he would run for governor.
Stanek served in the state House from 1995 to 2003. He is currently serving his third term as sheriff.