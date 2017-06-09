DNR: Drought Returns, Worst In 2 Years

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About 10 percent of Minnesota was listed as being under drought conditions, marking the worst status in two years.
The affected area is in the northwestern portion of the state.
Neighboring North Dakota is similarly dealing with drought conditions, so much so that the state set up an assistance hotline for farmers affected.
The numbers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are from Tuesday, which was before Wednesday’s rain.
The last time the state showed drought conditions was last August, though that was not widespread.