2 Charged In 4th Precinct Protest Shooting Plead Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of the men charged in the shooting at a protest near the Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct are pleading guilty.
Joseph Martin Backman, 28, pleaded guilty to one charged of aiding an offender and Nathan Wayne Gustavsson, 23, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and second-degree riot with a dangerous weapon.
In November 2015, protesters set up camp outside the 4th Precinct in north Minneapolis in protest of the shooting death of Jamar Clark by two Minneapolis Police officers. On Nov. 23 of that year, both men and Allen Scarsella, 25, showed up to the encampment wearing masks. Scarsella was carrying a pistol, and during an incident that night, fired it at protesters, injuring several of them.
Scarsella was found guilty at trial and sentenced to 15 years in prison. On Monday, Gustavsson and Backman pleaded guilty to their charges. Sentencing hearings are set for next month.