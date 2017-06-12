SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS: Goodhue & Rice counties until 2:30 p.m.; Dodge County until 2:15 p.m.
More Storms Rolling Into Minnesota | Live Radar Images | Watch The Latest Forecast | Get The Wx App

2 Charged In 4th Precinct Protest Shooting Plead Guilty

June 12, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: 4th Precinct Shootings, Allen Scarsella, Jamar Clark, Joseph Backman, Nathan Gustavsson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of the men charged in the shooting at a protest near the Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct are pleading guilty.

Joseph Martin Backman, 28, pleaded guilty to one charged of aiding an offender and Nathan Wayne Gustavsson, 23, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and second-degree riot with a dangerous weapon.

backman gustavsson 2 Charged In 4th Precinct Protest Shooting Plead Guilty

Joseph Backman (L)
and Nathan Gustavsson (R) (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

In November 2015, protesters set up camp outside the 4th Precinct in north Minneapolis in protest of the shooting death of Jamar Clark by two Minneapolis Police officers. On Nov. 23 of that year, both men and Allen Scarsella, 25, showed up to the encampment wearing masks. Scarsella was carrying a pistol, and during an incident that night, fired it at protesters, injuring several of them.

Scarsella was found guilty at trial and sentenced to 15 years in prison. On Monday, Gustavsson and Backman pleaded guilty to their charges. Sentencing hearings are set for next month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch