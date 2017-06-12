More Than 19,000 Still Without Power In Minn., Wis.

June 12, 2017 9:04 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More than 19,000 customers are still without power in Minnesota and Wisconsin following Sunday’s severe storm, according to Xcel Energy.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Xcel Energy said roughly 19,800 customers still were without power in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Outages began Sunday morning, following severe thunderstorms that moved through the area around 8 a.m., leaving more than 165,000 customers without power.

In the last 24 hours, Xcel said it has been able to restore power to nearly 145,000 customers.

Crews have also restored power to 700 critical infrastructures, such as hospitals and 911 centers.

More than 500 Xcel Energy employees were working all day Sunday to repair lines, and hundreds of crews will be out again Monday.

There are still 307 transformers and 1,262 individual service lines that need repair. The majority of these are in the west metro.

Additionally, Xcel Energy said due to the extent of damage some customers may be without power until Tuesday or Wednesday. With storms in the forecast for the next few days, additional damage could push those dates out further.

