Hundreds March On Father’s Day For Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters took to the streets for a third day Sunday following the acquittal of Jeronimo Yanez, the former St. Anthony police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile.

Hundreds turned out for a “Father’s Day for Philando” protest at the St. Anthony Police Department. Yanez had been employed by the department until Friday afternoon, when the jury announced their not guilty verdict after five days of deliberations. He was fired immediately after.

While Sunday’s protest started at the police department headquarters at noon, it eventually turned into a march. With signs and large banner, the demonstrators headed north on Silver Lake Road around 1 p.m., blocking both lanes of traffic.

Occasionally, the protesters sat in the middle of intersections, and, at one point, they briefly snaked around the parking lot of a nearby shopping area. Eventually, they turned back to Silver Lake Road and blocked off the intersection of 39th Avenue Northeast.

As of 2:30 p.m., the protest had remained peaceful.

The Father’s Day protest marked the third day of demonstrations since the verdict came down in the Yanez trial. On Friday, protesters blocked Interstate-94 in St. Paul, and 18 people were arrested. On Saturday, protesters walked through downtown Minneapolis and blocked traffic at busy intersections, but no arrests were made.

Yanez shot Castile five times during a traffic stop on July 6 just seconds after the 32-year-old cafeteria worker told the officer he had a gun, which he was licensed to carry. During the trial, Yanez testified that he feared for his life after he saw Castile’s gun and the motorist failed to obey his orders.

Prosecutors argued that Yanez should never have shot Castile, even if he did see his gun.

The shooting gained national attention after Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streamed the bloody aftermath on Facebook, prompting protests in the Twin Cities and beyond.