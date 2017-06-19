Man Charged With Murder For Involvement With Teen’s Shooting Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A New Hope man is charged with murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting last week that left a 17-year-old dead in north Minneapolis

Armajea Keyvon Warren, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the Tuesday night death of Austin Young, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

Police say Young, of Minneapolis, was found dead in the driver’s seat of an SUV near the intersection of 26th and Knox avenues. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According a criminal complaint, a witness who was with Young at the time of the shooting told police it happened after two women they were with went off to buy marijuana in the area.

The women left the SUV, the witness said, and returned with Warren and two other men. Warren entered the SUV’s backseat on the passenger side and pulled a gun on Young, demanding he hand over all his possessions.

The witness, who was in the passenger seat, said he pushed Warren’s arm away so that the gun wasn’t pointing at Young. At that moment, one of the other men pulled out a handgun and shot Young in the head.

Immediately after, Warren, the other men and the women fled the scene. The witness said he bent down and pushed on the accelerator in an attempt to drive away, but he crashed into nearby cars. The witness then ran off to report the shooting.

Police say they met with Warren shortly after. The criminal complaint says he admitted to his involvement in the shooting, including pulling a gun on Young and trying to rob him.

The man who shot Young was not identified in the criminal complaint. Police say they spoke with the women who witnessed the shooting, but added that they provided little information to officers.

If convicted, Warren faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. He remains in jail in lieu of an unconditional $1 million in bail.