4 Things To Know: St. Paul Manhunt, Pride & Tunnel Construction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Number One: St. Paul Manhunt

After an overnight manhunt, St. Paul police think they’ve arrested a possible homicide suspect.

Authorities spent almost two hours trying to find the suspect near the intersection of Interstate 694 and 10th Street in Oakdale.

Officers found the man in a swamp nearby. He went to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

Police think he may be involved in the deadly shooting near Aurora Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Number Two: Pride Parade

The Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade is slated for Sunday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 3rd Street and Hennepin Avenue and moves south to Loring Park, where the Pride Festival is set up.

Nearly 150 floats will take part in the parade.

Meanwhile, traffic will be difficult downtown.

The Light Rail is not operating between Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium all this week.

Number Three: Lowry Tunnel Construction

Part of the Lowry Tunnel is closed.

Westbound Interstate 94 is now running on the eastbound side of the tunnel while the eastbound lanes remain closed.

At noon Sunday, the eastbound side of the tunnel will become a two-way traffic zone.

It will stay that way for three months.

Number Four: Kevin Millar Returns

Former St. Paul Saints player Kevin Millar came back for just one-at-bat last night and he ended up hitting a home run.

Millar played for the Saints in the early ‘90s.

Then he got called up and played in the Big Leagues, mainly with Boston.

Millar is 45 years old.