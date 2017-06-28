3rd Person Charged With Murder In Robbery Turned Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A third person faces murder charges in the north Minneapolis robbery earlier this month that ended with a teenager being shot in the head.
Sequoia Bulson-Bratton, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Austin Young, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Bulson-Bratton was part of a plan to rob Young on June 13 following a drug deal. Investigators found texts between Bulson-Bratton and the man accused of shooting Young, Terry Gibson.
Another man, Armajea Warren, is also facing murder charges.
According to a witness, Bulson-Bratton was in Young’s SUV when she and another woman asked to stop in north Minneapolis to buy marijuana. When the women returned from the drug deal, they brought Warren and Gibson with them.
Warren got in the back seat and pointing a gun at Young, demanding all that he had. The witness, who was in the front seat, pushed the gun away. Immediately after, Gibson shot Young behind his left ear.
According to the attorney’s office, Young was targeted because the woman with Bulson-Bratton said he had a large amount of cash on him.