Man Arrested, Charged In Robbinsdale Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Chicago man in Robbinsdale earlier this month.
Police say Zittie Taylor was found and arrested Friday by the United States Marshals Service and the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force.
Taylor is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Jody Tyrone Fry.
He was found dead inside of a vehicle on the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue in the early morning hours of June 19.
Taylor is being held in the Hennepin County Jail.
Comments are closed.