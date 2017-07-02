Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

4 Things To Know: Sunday Sales, Boating Enforcement & Fireworks

July 2, 2017 9:30 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Number One: Sunday Liquor Sales

No more need to drive across the border.

This weekend marks the first time that people will be able to buy alcohol in stores on a Sunday in Minnesota.

The Legislature finally repealed a ban on Sunday liquor sales after decades of talking about it.

Stores are allowed to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Number Two: Boating Enforcement

Officers across the state are stepping up patrols on our lakes this holiday weekend.

This year’s boating season has been the deadliest since 2005, with nine boating fatalities already.

Last year, alcohol was a factor in more than half of the 17 deadly boating accidents in Minnesota.

Number Three: Trump Vs. The Media

President Donald Trump is renewing his Twitter war against the news media.

He’s moved from attacks on two TV hosts to broad condemnation of news media in general.

The president says “the fake and fraudulent” news media say he shouldn’t be using social media.

He defends the practice by saying that social media helped him win the election.

Number Four: Fireworks!

The Fourth of July is still two days away, but fireworks shows are happening every day leading up to that.

On Sunday night, Hudson, Wisconsin, will be firing them off at dusk.

Here’s a list of public fireworks shows throughout Minnesota.

