Burnsville Man Gets 17 Years For Stabbing Girlfriend With Scissors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Burnsville man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted murder for stabbing his girlfriend with a scissors.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced 40-year-old Terrell James Pleasant to 210 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder.
According to a criminal complaint, Pleasant attacked his live-in girlfriend on May 9 with a scissors, stabbing her multiple times, choking her and telling her, “You’re gonna die.”
Pleasant left the 42-year-old woman bloodied and beat up when her daughter came home from work. Police found him the next day and arrested him.
Pleasant has two previous convictions for domestic assault.