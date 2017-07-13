Burnsville Man Gets 17 Years For Stabbing Girlfriend With Scissors

July 13, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Burnsville, Terrell James Pleasant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Burnsville man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted murder for stabbing his girlfriend with a scissors.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced 40-year-old Terrell James Pleasant to 210 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder.

(credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a criminal complaint, Pleasant attacked his live-in girlfriend on May 9 with a scissors, stabbing her multiple times, choking her and telling her, “You’re gonna die.”

Pleasant left the 42-year-old woman bloodied and beat up when her daughter came home from work. Police found him the next day and arrested him.

Pleasant has two previous convictions for domestic assault.

