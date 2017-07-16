4 Things To Know: Officer-Involved Shooting, Health Care, Lotche & Pluto

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for July 16, 2017.

Number One: Officer-Involved Shooting

A woman is dead after being shot by police in south Minneapolis.

The shooting happened late Saturday night in the city’s Fulton neighborhood, on the intersection of 51st Street and Washburn Avenue South.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Number Two: Senate Vote On Health Care Delayed

The U.S. Senate will not vote this week on the GOP health Care Bill because Sen. John McCain can’t be there.

He had to have surgery in Phoenix for a blood clot above his left eye.

Doctors have ordered him to rest for a week.

Number Three: Ryan Lochte Case Dismissed

A Brazilian court has dismissed the criminal case against U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte.

He had been charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The court in Rio said Lochte’s robbery claim made to NBC did not constitute the filing of a fake report.

Number Four: New Views Of Pluto

A couple years ago, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft sent home the first close-up pictures of Pluto.

Now, using actual New Horizons data and digital elevation models of Pluto, mission scientists have created flyover movies that offer spectacular new perspectives of the many unusual features that were discovered.