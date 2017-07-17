‘Clearly A Tragic Death’: Chief Harteau On Fatal Police Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau is calling the weekend police shooting that killed a woman on the city’s south side “clearly a tragic death.”
The city’s top cop released a statement Monday saying that she, like the rest of the public, is awaiting answers on what happened Saturday night, when Justine Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor.
“I understand why so many people have so many questions at this point,” she said. “I have many of the same questions and it is why we immediately asked for an external and independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting death.”
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. Harteau says she’s asked that the process be expedited to provide transparency.
The fatal shooting happened late Saturday night near the intersection of 51st Street and Washburn Avenue South. Sources tell WCCO-TV that Damond called 911 on a possible assault and was fatally shot while speaking with officers.
No weapons were recovered from the scene, the BCA says. A cellphone was found near Damond’s body.
Damond, a native of Australia, was a meditation teacher and life coach.