Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk Whether you are a serious sprinter or new to the course, you are sure to need sound support for your feet if you are a runner. But where are the tried and true spots for running shoes? No need to hit the pavement in search of the best Minnesota-based stores. These picks are local winners in the race for best.

Gear West Ski & Run

1786 Wayzata Blvd.

Long Lake, MN 55356

(952) 473-0377

www.gearwest.com Gear West popped up in the western suburbs in the early ‘90s and has since been a staple for Minnesota runners. They carry shoes for adults and kids, and accessories such as packs and sunglasses. Gear West also provides services like training programs and gait analysis, and can get you the injury preventing items you’ll need, including insoles, braces and more. If you are into cross country or alpine skiing, snowboarding, hiking, soccer, lacrosse or biking, Gear West has you covered there too.

Run N Fun

779 Bielenberg Drive

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 202-3992

www.rnfun.com For the last 25 years, Run N Fun has been serving the soles of runners through their Minneapolis and St. Paul locations. But now, this family-owned business has set up shop in the east metro as well. The Woodbury location stocks training shoes, spikes, running apparel and more. If you can’t stop in to the store to see the knowledgeable staff, you can take advantage of their same day delivery within 32 miles.

Tortoise And Hare Footwear

4002 Grand Ave.

Duluth, MN 55807

(218) 624-4840

www.tortoiseharefootwear.com Online or in-store, Tortoise and Hare carries brands like Altra, Brooks Running and Saucony. They also stock outerwear for the whole family and gear to keep runners warm when it’s cold outside. After serving the Duluth area since 2001, this crew knows a thing or two about how to keep you safe and comfortable on-the-run. They are also equally skilled at outfitting the newbie athletes as well as expert racers. Related: Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Minnesota

River Valley Running

1849 Adams St.

Mankato, MN 56001

(507) 386-4609

www.rivervalleyrunning.com River Valley Running is serious about getting you a shoe with the perfect fit. They do thorough measurements of not only the length and width but also the arch, instep and forefoot area. RVR uses slow motion software to analyze your step as you run on a treadmill as well so you get the proper shoe for your foot. RVR has no lack of brands to outfit runners, as they carry Adidas, Nike, Hoka and other popular names.