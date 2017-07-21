SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Itasca, St. Louis, Crow Wing, Traverse, Otter Tail, Wilkin | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

Chaos Erupts As Protesters Disrupt Mayor Hodges’s Press Conference

July 21, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: Betsy Hodges, Janee Harteau, Justine Damond

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaos erupted at Minneapolis City Hall Friday night following the resignation of Police Chief Janee Hartaeu at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges.

The mayor’s press conference was quickly interrupted by protesters, who said they agree the chief should resign but want Mayor Hodges to go, too.

Hodges said she’s willing to talk to the protesters about their concerns before ending the press conference. She later said she doesn’t plan to resign, but shares the community’s frustration.

(credit: CBS)

This all comes after a tragic and tumultuous week. Last Saturday night, a police officer fatally shot Justine Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault outside her home.

It took the chief five days to return from a vacation to condemn Officer Mohammed Noor’s actions at a news conference yesterday. Then, earlier today, several city council members questioned the police department’s leadership calling for fundamental change inside the department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday night Janee Hartaeu announced that she had resigned.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Randy Carrier says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    She was voted the 2nd worst mayor for a reason

    Reply | Report comment |

