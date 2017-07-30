Man Shot In Head In North Minneapolis Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the man who died Friday night after being shot in the head in north Minneapolis.
Divittin Casha Hoskins, 32, died after being shot in an alley behind the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Hoskins, of south Minneapolis, suffered the wound around 8:40 p.m. Friday. He died in an ambulance on the way to Hennepin County Medical Center, police say.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.