Search Continues For Suspected Mendota Heights Killer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The search continues Sunday for a suspected killer who authorities say is armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen, who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery, related manhunt and fatal shooting Saturday in Mendota Heights.

Authorities describe Nguyen as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Nguyen is to be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. Anyone who sees him is advised not to confront Nguyen but to call 911.

The hunt for Nguyen began Saturday morning following a report of an armed robbery on Delaware Avenue. Nguyen then led police on a chase before crashing his car in a swamp and fleeing on foot into a senior living center.

In an office building near the senior center, officers found a woman’s body. Nguyen is believed to have shot her before escaping, possibly in a stolen car.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisting in the search of Nguyen, who is believed to have left the Mendota Heights area.