Neighborhood Where Officer Shot Australian Woman Holds Nat’l Night Out

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sight of caution tape often symbolizes a crime scene. But it only served to protect the families the streets in the Fulton neighborhood on Minneapolis’ southwest side Tuesday night.

A memorial site for Justine Damond is holding strong near the spot where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed her after investigators say she made a 911 call.

The officer who shot her, Mohamed Noor, declined to speak to BCA investigators about what happened.

Dozens of blocks throughout the neighborhood hosted parties for National Night Out, serving up food, fun and fellowship. The purpose of the event is to encourage neighbors to get to know each other as a means of crime prevention.

Mimi King has hosted the event on her street for 11-straight years.

“It builds strength,” King said. “Everyone knows who everyone is, everyone knows what’s going on, we all talk.”

Recently, it’s been about a tragic incident that happened a few weeks ago around the corner.

“There was definitely conversation,” King said. “I mean, everybody was talking about it.”

Some neighbors wondered in the days that followed if the idea of calling police was more concerning than crimes themselves. But King says that is not the case.

“Things are cooling down, but everybody is still waiting to see what really comes out [of the investigation],” she said.

If anything, Damond’s death reminded them of the importance of building relationships with those close to you.

And National Night Out gave them the great stage to do so: the safety of their street.

“If you don’t know who you’re living around and you’re living among, then you have nothing,” King said.

The case cost Police Chief Janeé Harteau her job. A city council committee approved Mayor Betsy Hodges’ nomination of Medaria Arradondo as the new chief on Tuesday.

The public will weigh in next week before the full council votes later this month.