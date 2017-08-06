4 Things To Know: Islamic Center Explosion, North Korea Sanctions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

Number One: Islamic Center Explosion

The FBI is taking the lead of the investigation at a Twin Cities Islamic Center.

Bloomington police were called to the Dar Al-Farooq Community Center just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

An explosion inside an office sent worshippers running from the building during morning prayers.

No one was hurt.

Federal investigators say the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device.

The center’s executive director said a worshipper saw someone throw an explosive device into the building and then take off in a pick-up truck.

Number Two: North Korea Sanctions

North Korea is facing tough new sanctions over its nuclear program.

The United Nations Security Council voted Saturday to ban several major exports to North Korea including: coal, iron, lead, and seafood.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says it’s up to Pyongyang whether the U.S. considers a military option.

President Donald Trump tweeted that this is the “single largest economic sanctions package ever on North Korea.”

Number Three: New Orleans Flooding

People in New Orleans are dealing with major flooding again.

Nearly eight inches of rain fell Saturday afternoon in about three hours.

Water was knee-deep in much of New Orleans.

A similar situation happened just two weeks ago.

Number Four: Eric Bolling Suspended

Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to his co-workers.

Bolling is the co-host of “The Specialists.” He’s been at Fox News since 2008.

Word of the suspension came one day after a HuffPost report, relying on anonymous sources, stated Bolling had sent a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues at Fox News and Fox Business.

Bolling’s attorney called the accusations uncorroborated and untrue.