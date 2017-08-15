Best Water Parks In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk Whether you’re trying to cool off during a hot and humid Minnesota summer or want an indoor winter retreat, a water park can be a great destination for families. But a water park is not a one-size-fits-all kind of place. Age ranges and differences in activity or adventure level can play a part in whether or not the water park tanks for picky patrons. These five picks for best water parks in the state provide lots of options and the approvals of serious water park fans.

Arrowwood Resort

2100 Arrowwood Lane N.W.

Alexandria, MN 56308

(320) 762-1124

www.arrowwoodresort.com 38,000 square feet of indoor water fun awaits you at the Arrowwood Resort. Check out the lazy river, whirlpool, children’s fort, three water slides and more. If you tire of the water, try the horse trail rides, putting course, volleyball court and other fun activities are offered to resort guests. Arrowwood is a perfect year-round weekend getaway for families and it is a short drive from the Twin Cities.

Great Wolf Lodge

1200 American Blvd. E.

Bloomington, MN 55425

(844) 561-9653

www.greatwolf.com The Great Wolf Lodge is in the process of replacing the Water Park of America at its prime location next door to the Mall of America. The grand opening happens December 2017 but online specials are already being snatched up by excited visitors familiar with the Great Wolf Lodge in neighboring Wisconsin. The resort promises exciting indoor water attractions like a wave pool, surf simulator and four-story tube ride. Other activities include a ropes course, arcade and bowling alley sized especially for kids.

Cascade Bay

1360 Civic Center Drive

Eagan, MN 55121

(651) 675-5000

www.cityofeagan.com The price is right at this outdoor Eagan water park. Guests over 42” are $10, tots under 18 months are free and everyone else is just $8. Plus, if you arrive after 4 p.m., you’ll receive a $2 discount. Ease into the pool with a zero-depth entrance or head to one of the seven waterslides. Mini golf and concessions are also available. Related: Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Minnesota

Soak City

Valleyfair

1 Valleyfair Drive

Shakopee, MN 55379

(952) 445-7600

www.valleyfair.com Whether you’re a hardcore thrill seeker or looking for a lazy day by the pool, you’ll find something for you at Soak City. Dare to try Breakers Plunge, a 90-foot straight drop down, or Panic Falls Speed Slides, a fast and steep rush that ends in a splash. For those looking to relax, rent a cabana poolside or enjoy Ripple Rapids for a calm journey in a 1280-foot river surrounding the waterpark. Little tots have options too with the fountains and pool at Splash Station or acre-wide splash pad at Barefoot Beach.