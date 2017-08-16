FBI Offering $30K Reward For Info On Mosque Bombing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The FBI is now offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for firebombing a Bloomington mosque.
The FBI made the award information public Wednesday, adding that the bombing remains the top priority for the bureau’s Minneapolis office.
#FBIMinneapolis UPDATE: FBI offers $30,000 reward leading to the conviction of individual(s) responsible for Dar Al Farooq Bombing. pic.twitter.com/DHFmEA2JgC
— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) August 16, 2017
The bombing occurred on the morning of Aug. 5, when officials say someone threw a pipe bomb-like device into the Dar Al Farooq mosque, the largest mosque in Minnesota.
The blast gutted the office of the mosque’s prayer leader. Mosque officials say he was running late that morning, or he would have been in the room when the bomb went off.
No one was injured in the blast.
The FBI says its reward is unrelated to those from other organizations.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations is also offering a $10,000 reward for information that can help investigators.