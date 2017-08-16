What’s New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

August 16, 2017 2:55 PM By Amy Rea
Filed Under: Amy Rea, Minnesota State Fair, Wander Minnesota

By Amy Rea

One of the great rites of summer in Minnesota is the Minnesota State Fair, which runs from Aug. 24—Sept. 4, 2017. Each year, the Fair attracts considerable attention for its wide array of new food offerings. But that’s not all that’s new at the Fair.

1720big20wheel Whats New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

The Great Big Wheel is the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in the country. It will take riders 15 stories off the ground, surrounded by a half-million multicolored LED lights.

1720knit Whats New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

Yarnbomb! Specifically, Minnesota’s largest yarnbomb will be on display on the Grandstand Ramp. Many local organizations, including the Minnesota Knitters Guild, Crochet Twin Cities, and Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of the Twin Cities contributed pieces.

1720nhl Whats New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

On Sept. 1-4, the NHL Centennial Fan Arena will be available at Expo Place. There will be tons of videos, memorabilia, special guests, a virtual reality Zamboni experience, and on Sept. 1-2, an appearance by the Stanley Cup.

1720equine Whats New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 29, visit the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum for a display of equine artistry, with performances by the Windy Ridge Riders Drill Team, Northern Lakes Vaulters, and We Can Ride.

1720sheet Whats New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

There’s already a llama costume contest (Aug. 30), so why not a Dress a Sheep Contest? On Aug. 27, competitors will have 10 minutes to dress their sheep as best and most creatively as they can.

1720eco Whats New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

The Eco Experience has always been a popular attraction, and now it’s got a hands-on children’s component: Kick Gas Safety Town, in which kids can learn basic traffic rules and how to be safe when navigating roads and communities.

1720lego Whats New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

There are numerous traveling exhibits that will make brief appearances at the Fair this year. On Sept. 2, the LEGO NINJAGO Movie exhibit will have costumed characters and giveaways.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.

More from Amy Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch