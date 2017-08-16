What’s New At The 2017 Minnesota State Fair

By Amy Rea

One of the great rites of summer in Minnesota is the Minnesota State Fair, which runs from Aug. 24—Sept. 4, 2017. Each year, the Fair attracts considerable attention for its wide array of new food offerings. But that’s not all that’s new at the Fair.

The Great Big Wheel is the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in the country. It will take riders 15 stories off the ground, surrounded by a half-million multicolored LED lights.

Yarnbomb! Specifically, Minnesota’s largest yarnbomb will be on display on the Grandstand Ramp. Many local organizations, including the Minnesota Knitters Guild, Crochet Twin Cities, and Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of the Twin Cities contributed pieces.

On Sept. 1-4, the NHL Centennial Fan Arena will be available at Expo Place. There will be tons of videos, memorabilia, special guests, a virtual reality Zamboni experience, and on Sept. 1-2, an appearance by the Stanley Cup.

Aug. 29, visit the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum for a display of equine artistry, with performances by the Windy Ridge Riders Drill Team, Northern Lakes Vaulters, and We Can Ride.

There’s already a llama costume contest (Aug. 30), so why not a Dress a Sheep Contest? On Aug. 27, competitors will have 10 minutes to dress their sheep as best and most creatively as they can.

The Eco Experience has always been a popular attraction, and now it’s got a hands-on children’s component: Kick Gas Safety Town, in which kids can learn basic traffic rules and how to be safe when navigating roads and communities.

There are numerous traveling exhibits that will make brief appearances at the Fair this year. On Sept. 2, the LEGO NINJAGO Movie exhibit will have costumed characters and giveaways.

There are numerous traveling exhibits that will make brief appearances at the Fair this year. On Sept. 2, the LEGO NINJAGO Movie exhibit will have costumed characters and giveaways.