Harvey's Aftermath: How You Can Help | Trump Makes 2nd Visit | MN Companies Send Help | Gas Prices Rise

Woman Sentenced In Death Of Local Artist

Filed Under: Kirk Washington, Nancy Scott

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide after a blood test showed she had cocaine in her system when she hit and killed a local artist has been sentenced.

Fifty-two-year-old Nancy Scott was sentenced Friday to four years at the Shakopee Correctional Facility, but that sentence will be stayed for 10 years on the condition Scott commits no similar offenses. Scott will instead serve one year in the Hennepin County workhouse and be on probation until Sept. 1, 2027.

Scott was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 earlier this year when she crossed the median. Her vehicle went airborne, struck a car driven by 41-year-old Kirk Washington and then struck a bus, the criminal complaint states.

Washington, an internationally recognized spoken word artist with a wife and two teenage daughters, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in Scott’s system.

kirk washington1 Woman Sentenced In Death Of Local Artist

(credit: Community Learning Partnership)

Scott was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and pleaded guilty in June.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch