Woman Sentenced In Death Of Local Artist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide after a blood test showed she had cocaine in her system when she hit and killed a local artist has been sentenced.
Fifty-two-year-old Nancy Scott was sentenced Friday to four years at the Shakopee Correctional Facility, but that sentence will be stayed for 10 years on the condition Scott commits no similar offenses. Scott will instead serve one year in the Hennepin County workhouse and be on probation until Sept. 1, 2027.
Scott was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 earlier this year when she crossed the median. Her vehicle went airborne, struck a car driven by 41-year-old Kirk Washington and then struck a bus, the criminal complaint states.
Washington, an internationally recognized spoken word artist with a wife and two teenage daughters, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A blood analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in Scott’s system.
Scott was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and pleaded guilty in June.