Store Giving Away Blue Light Bulbs In Honor Of Fallen Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A hardware store in the west metro is giving away hundreds of blue light bulbs in honor of a fallen Wayzata officer.

Officer William Mathews, 47, died in the line of duty Friday after being struck by an SUV on Highway 12.

The nine-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department had stopped to remove debris from the road. The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Beth Freeman, of Mound, was arrested and is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Over the weekend, Long Lake True Value decided to give out blue light bulbs for free in honor of Mathews, who was customer at the store.

“It’s our duty to shine light upon him for his service and support our Officers who sacrifice their lives to keeping us safe,” a Facebook post from the hardware store said.

Traditionally, blue lights shown to honor officers killed in the line of duty.

Long Lake True Value says it’s trying to give out as many free blue bulbs as possible. The public is asked to shine the lights in the front of their homes in honor of Mathews and other fallen officers.

In the Facebook post, the store said it worked Saturday with True Value corporate to get a shipment of 500 bulbs. The store also bought out the supply at a local Menard’s.

On Sunday, a customer even brought 50 bulbs purchased at a big box retailer to the store so that True Value could give them away.

The store is taking donations for Mathews’ family. The Facebook post says that the family contacted the store and expressed appreciation.

“It’s not only an honor, but beyond humbling to get a call like that in the darkest time of their lives,” the Facebook post said. “Know that they and all law enforcement appreciate this simple gesture of compassion.”

The store is open until 5 p.m. Sunday.