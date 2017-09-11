WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Target Commits Up To $1M For Hurricane Irma Relief

Filed Under: Target, Target Corp.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target Corp. announced Monday that it’s committing up to $1 million in cash and supplies to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma smashed into Florida and the Caribbean.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says it’ll give up to $500,000 to the American Red Cross, $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity, $300,000 to local relief organizations, and $100,000 to international relief groups.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement that he was moved to give by the “remarkable outpouring” of support for hurricane victims across the country.

EXTRA: Join WCCO In Helping Hurricane Victims

Of the $500,000 committed to the American Red Cross, $250,000 will be in cash and in-kind donations from Target, the company says. An additional $250,000 is also being committed to match donations from customers.

Part of Target’s relief efforts will also go toward Target employees affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. Last week, the company set up a disaster relief fund to support its workers and match employee donations up to $1 million.

For workers employed at the dozens of Targets closed due to Hurricane Irma, the company says it’ll offer shifts at neighboring stores and pay eligible workers while the closures last.

Last week, Target committed $3.5 million to relief for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

