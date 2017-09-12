Sheriff Identifies Driver Who Plowed Into Zimmerman Business

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is behind bars pending criminal charges after an SUV slammed into a central Minnesota business Monday afternoon, injuring five people.
Sixty-three-year-old Robert Allen Johnson, of Zimmerman, was booked into jail for criminal vehicular operation, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Authorities say Johnson was driving a Chevy Tahoe east on Fremont Avenue in Zimmerman when he left the road and slammed into Reliant Systems, where employees were working.
The truck plowed about 40 feet into the business before coming to a stop. First responders and witnesses worked to pull the injured from the rubble.
Victims Michael Milano, 44, of Zimmerman, and Daniel Elliott, 51, of Hamburg, were airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center for emergency treatment, the sheriff’s offices said.
Two other victims, Kim Ann Mills, 51, of Anoka, and Heidi Jo Olerich, 47, of Zimmerman, were brought to hospitals via ground ambulances.
A fifth victim was also brought to a hospital and released for minor injuries.
Johnson suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Zimmerman is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.