Cops From Across Minnesota Expected To Attend Officer Mathews’ Funeral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Funeral arrangements for Wayzata police officer William Mathews have been finalized, and hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Minnesota are expected to attend.

Mathews, 47, died in the line of duty last week after being hit by an SUV while removing debris from Highway 12. He was a 9-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department, and he leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old son.

The SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Beth Freeman, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. She’s accused of being on drugs and texting behind the wheel prior to hitting Mathews. She was also driving with a canceled license.

Mathews’ funeral is slated for Thursday at Wayzata Free Church. Organizers say thousands of law enforcement officers from across Minnesota and the country are expected to attend.

The funeral is open to the public, but seating will be limited. The public is encouraged to pay their respects to Mathews at the visitation or the processions following the funeral.

The visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wayzata Free Church. Traffic is expected to be heavy.

The processions will make their way Thursday from the church to Summit Park Cemetery. The first procession will include hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state; the second will be made up of officers from Wayzata and Long Lake.

Organizers say the procession route will go south on Highway 101 to Wayzata Boulevard. After a left turn on Superior Boulevard, it’ll go along the shoreline of Lake Minnetonka before returning to Wayzata Boulevard and heading to the cemetery.

Residents are advised that parking will not be allowed near the church Thursday and that some roads will be closed due to the processions.