Hundreds Of Cops Expected To Honor Wayzata Officer At Funeral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Law enforcement officers from across the country, including hundreds from Minnesota, were expected to attend the funeral Thursday of a Wayzata police officer who died in the line of duty.

Officer William “Bill” Mathews, 47, was fatally struck by an SUV Friday while removing debris from Highway 12. The 9-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old son.

The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Beth Freeman, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. She’s accused of reading texts behind the wheel and driving under the influence of drugs. She was also driving with a canceled license.

The funeral service was held Thursday morning at Wayzata Free Church in Plymouth. Organizers say thousands of law enforcement personnel were expected to attend. The public was also invited but advised that seating would be limited.

During the service, Mathews’ casket was draped with an American flag. This family and relatives read Bible verses to a church that was filled with police uniforms.

On Wednesday, a nonprofit called Backing the Blue Line, delivered 2,000 blue roses to the church. Each rose bore the message: “Blessed Are the Peacemakers. Never Forgotten.” The roses also were marked with a thin blue line and Mathews’ badge number.

The blue roses were handed out as the attending officers entered the church. The remainder will be given to Mathews’ family and the relatives of officers, the nonprofit says.

Following the funeral, two processions are planned to make their way through Wayzata to Summit Park Cemetery. The first procession will be made up of law enforcement officers from across the state; the second will be of officers from Wayzata and Long Lake, the communities Mathews severed.

Organizers say the procession route will go south on Highway 101 to Wayzata Boulevard. It’ll then turn left onto Superior Boulevard, and make its way along the shoreline of Lake Minnetonka before returning to Wayzata Boulevard and heading to the cemetery.

Residents are advised that parking will not be allowed near the church Thursday and that some roads will be closed due to the processions.

A visitation was held Wednesday night at the church, and the public was invited to attend.

A memorial fund has been set up for officer William Mathews’ family. You can donate to the Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo in Wayzata.