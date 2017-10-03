Family: Condition Of Minn. Native Injured In Las Vegas Shooting Is Improving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man critically injured in the shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival is awake, a family member says.
Philip Aurich, 36, of St. Paul was shot in the back at the Route 91 Harvest festival outside the Mandalay Bay late Sunday night. Family said he was sedated after surgery and on a ventilator.
On Tuesday, the Concordia Academy graduate’s family said he was awake, breathing on his own and responding to questions. The family is asking others to pray for Philip and say they appreciate the outpouring of support.