Warrant Out For Man Charged In St. Paul Strip Club Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warrant is out for the arrest of an Illinois man charged with executing a man outside of a St. Paul strip club.

Peter Devonn Crosby, 35, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Jauan Eugene Love on Sept. 29, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s office.

The criminal complaint says Crosby and two other men went to the Lamplighter Lounge, where Love and his brother were also hanging out. Witnesses say there were no problems between the groups inside.

All five people left the bar at 2 a.m. and hung out in the parking lot. Security cameras show Crosby and his group talking to another man in a car. Crosby then walks to the car her came in, briefly goes in, then returns to the man’s car.

Love then walks up to the car, and he briefly interacts with Crosby — who then pulls out a gun and shoots him twice in the back of the head.

The man in the car speeds away, and Crosby’s two associates flee on foot. Crosby walks to the car he came in and drives off in the direction of his two friends.

Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Crosby’s two friends were both found and were uncooperative.

They found a phone number that Crosby used at a Wisconsin pawn shop in July, which was in one of his friend’s phones under the name “Pete.”

Crosby’s phone was pinged in the area of the Lamplighter before the shooting, and near his friends’ homes afterwards. His phone was eventually pinged to Zion, Illinois, which is the location of his last known address.

Authorities are still searching for Crosby, who could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.