Video Shows 2 Dressed As Gorillas Burglarizing Mosque

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Police have released footage showing the burglars who hit a Minnesota mosque last weekend, a mosque where earlier this summer a bomb went off.
Investigators say two people broke windows and entered the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center Friday. Security cameras showed two people wearing gorilla masks along with heavy, dark clothes and gloves entering the offices sometime between 2 and 3 a.m.
Police in Bloomington said the incident does not appear to be motivated by bias, but is instead believed to have been theft of property. The two were both wearing duffel or shoulder bags.
Bloomington Police said that the larger of the two burglars has “a distinctive walk.”
Last week, mosque leaders released security video of the moments surrounding an Aug. 5 explosion at the building. They were hoping to jump-start an investigation into the bombing.
Police Deputy Chief Mike Hartley said they notified the FBI about the recent break-in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 952-563-4900.
