Man Accused In Northside Grandmother’s Death Foregoes Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man charged in the shooting death of a north Minneapolis grandmother decided Monday to forego a trial.
Freddy Scott Jr. is charged with aiding an offender in the death of 58-year-old Birdell Beeks. Scott’s trial was slated to begin Monday, when it was announced he would enter a plea.
A plea hearing for Scott is now scheduled for Tuesday.
Beeks was killed by gang gunfire in May of 2016.
Joshua Ezeka is charged with second-degree murder for her death. According to officials, Scott told Ezeka where rival gang members would be and drove him from the shooting scene.
Beeks was driving with her granddaughter when he was fatally hit.