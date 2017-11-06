Man Accused In Northside Grandmother’s Death Foregoes Trial

Filed Under: Birdell Beeks, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man charged in the shooting death of a north Minneapolis grandmother decided Monday to forego a trial.

freddy lee scott Man Accused In Northside Grandmother’s Death Foregoes Trial

(credit: Hennepin County Jail)

Freddy Scott Jr. is charged with aiding an offender in the death of 58-year-old Birdell Beeks. Scott’s trial was slated to begin Monday, when it was announced he would enter a plea.

A plea hearing for Scott is now scheduled for Tuesday.

Beeks was killed by gang gunfire in May of 2016.

Joshua Ezeka is charged with second-degree murder for her death. According to officials, Scott told Ezeka where rival gang members would be and drove him from the shooting scene.

Beeks was driving with her granddaughter when he was fatally hit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch