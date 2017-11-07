Melvin Carter Elected Mayor Of St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a night of tallying the votes, and with 100 percent of precincts reporting, St. Paul has elected its first African-American mayor.
Former City Council Member Melvin Carter will be the mayor of Minnesota’s capital city after receiving 50.89 percent of votes in the first-choice ballot.
St. Paul allows voters to rank six choices for mayor and counts all the ballots by hand, but wasn’t expecting to name a winner so soon after polls closed.
The race was left open by current Mayor Chris Coleman, who is serving his third term. Coleman announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, and would instead run for governor in 2018. He’s been the mayor of St. Paul since 2006.
Carter’s name was thrust into controversy during the campaign after a contentious mailer from the St. Paul Police Federation accused him of not doing enough to secure two handguns that were stolen from his house this summer. The mailer drew widespread condemnation from all candidates at a debate last week. Many of the candidates, and Mayor Coleman, called on union head Dave Titus to resign.
The DFL declined to endorse a candidate in the race for St. Paul mayor.
You can see the full results for all elections in St. Paul on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.