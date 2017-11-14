Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk

Let’s face it, Minnesota weather isn’t conducive for toddlers or bigger kids to burn energy outdoors year-round. And being pent-up for too many consecutive winter days can quickly turn into a full-on meltdown – for both children and adults. Thankfully, there are some great indoor play parks around the state, and the Twin Cities metro area especially. Read on for the top spots to play indoors in Minnesota.

Edinborough Park

7700 York Ave. S.

Edina, MN 55435

(952) 833-9541

www.edinamn.gov

Edinborough Park, the largest indoor play gym in Minnesota, packs plenty of fun for little ones needing to burn some energy. Adventure Peak is the signature, Northwoods-themed play structure surrounding a 30-foot high tree in a comfortably sunlit space. Kids will have a blast with the tube slides, climbing walls, triple wave slides and other features. There are also special structures for toddlers in Little Peak that are padded and enclosed. Edinborough Park hosts children’s entertainment in the amphitheater, scooter and bounce areas, and a special section for birthday parties as well.

Lookout Ridge

8301 Valley Creek Road

Woodbury, MN 55125

www.woodburymn.gov

Lookout Ridge emulates the nearby St. Croix River Valley with cliffs, ponds, caves and forests among the indoor play structure. Highlights include the 30-foot slide, bounce area and a special spot for the little tykes. Make a day of it by visiting Lookout Ridge’s neighbors in Woodbury’s warm and sunny indoor-space called Central Park. Visit the beautiful gardens, stop by for story time at the Washington County Library, swim at the YMCA and top it off with ice cream at Angelina’s in the Park.

Pinwheel Play

1256 Park Road

Chanhassen, MN 55317

(952) 300-8070

www.pinwheelplay.com

This super clean and modern play space has a wide variety to entertain kids and keep them busy for hours. There is a cedar playset to climb, crawl through and slide down. You’ll also find a large art space with a new project available each week. A sport court section, dress-up stage and grocery store are on-hand as well. Before heading to Pinwheel Play, it is good to note that this play gym is unstaffed and you must purchase your ticket online to gain all-day access to the facility.

Good Times Park

3265 Northwood Circle, Suite 100

Eagan, MN 55121

(651) 454-5736

www.goodtimespark.com

Similar to Pinwheel Play, the Good Times Park requires online purchase before you visit. Cool structures to play on include a climbing web, group jump pad, ball court, and artificial turf for soccer or catch. Or use your imagination to build with foam blocks and noodles. A safe space for the tiniest tots to play, a picnic area, diaper changing station and nursing corner are also on-site.

Eagles Nest

400 10th St. N.W.

New Brighton, MN 55112

(651) 638-2127

www.newbrightonmn.gov

Eagles Nest is getting a revamp and reopens in late November 2017. Reconstruction promises lots of nooks and crannies to crawl through, an 8-foot climbing wall, ball pits and slides. There is also an area for ages 3 and under to explore at their own speed. Special times to note include Adventure Days when school is out, pre-school open gym sessions and nearly half-off admission after 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

