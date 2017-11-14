Dave Matthews Band To Play The X Ahead Of The Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dave Matthews Band will perform in the Twin Cities the night before the Super Bowl.

The beloved Virginia rock band, known to fans as DMB, will play at the Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 3, headlining an event called The Night Before, which is being put on by CBS Radio and On Location Experiences.

Doors for the show will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Music is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for DMB will be available to the general public Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

However, Warehouse Fan Association members will be able to get tickets early, Tuesday through Wednesday. CBS Radio listeners will also be able to get tickets Thursday with a code that’ll be released on 104.1 JACK-FM.

When Dave Matthews Band takes the Xcel stage, there’ll several other concerts happening in the Twin Cities ahead of the big game.

Florida Georgia Line will play Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino, there’ll be a free concert on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, and, as the Star Tribune reports, there’ll also be another show (with a likely big headliner) at the Armory near U.S. Bank Stadium.

