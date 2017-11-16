Franken’s Past Sexual Humor Has Been Scrutinized Before

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken was accused of sexual harassment by a Los Angeles radio news anchor on Thursday.

Leeann Tweeden says Franken forcibility kissed and groped her once while rehearsing a comedy skit they were performing together for service members during a 2006 USO tour in the Middle East.

Tweeden also released a photo of her asleep on a military aircraft, wearing a flak jacket and a helmet. Franken is shown standing over her, appearing to be groping her chest.

Read More: Franken Releases Full Apology: ‘There’s No Excuse’

This is not the first time the Democratic Minnesota Senator has been dogged by controversy. In his first Senate run in 2008, two magazine articles written by or about Franken came to the surface that involved overtly-sexual satire that was called out for being depraved.

An article in the March 1995 issue of “New York” magazine contained a fly-on-the-wall account of Franken in the “Saturday Night Live” offices, where he worked as a comedy writer and performer for 15 years.

Franken was quoted discussing a sketch with fellow writers Jim Downey and Norm Macdonald, the latter of whom was to play former “60 Minutes” commentator Andy Rooney.

While riffing on ideas involving Rooney finding an empty bottle of sedatives in his desk, Franken suggested Rooney say he had used the drugs to sedate and rape fellow “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl. MacDonald and Franken then were quoted going back and forth about Mike Wallace, another correspondent, also being one of Rooney’s rape victims.

Rooney, who passed away in 2011, was never accused of any crimes in his lifetime.

The other article that came into question in 2008 was an satirical essay Franken wrote for Playboy Magazine in 2000, entitled “Porn-O-Rama.”

In this piece, Franken waxed on a premise about how the internet is making it easier for people to be debauched. He wrote — satirically — on how his son had to write a school report on bestiality, and how he was able to “download some effective visual aids” with the internet’s help.

Another premise in the article revolved around Franken touring a fictitious sexual training facility in Minnesota, and having graphic virtual reality sex.

During the 2008 campaign, Franken brushed off the seriousness of these articles, standing by the fact that they were works of comedy.

Until recently, Franken has distanced himself from comedy altogether during his eight years in the United States Senate.

He released the memoir “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate” in May, where he wrote about having to suppress his comedic instincts in him in order to be taken seriously as a politician.

He also addressed the Stahl rape joke and the “Playboy” article in his latest book.

“To say I was sorry for writing a joke was to sell out my career, to sell out who I’d been my entire life,” Franken said. “And I wasn’t sorry that I had written Porn-o-Rama or pitched that stupid Lesley Stahl joke at 2 in the morning. I was just doing my job.”

Franken’s statement about Tweeden’s accusations this week suggest an apparent about-face.

“Coming from the world of comedy, I’ve told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive. But the intentions behind my actions aren’t the point at all. It’s the impact these jokes had on others that matters. And I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to come to terms with that.”