L.A. Anchor Accuses Sen. Franken Of Groping, Kissing Her Without Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Los Angeles radio news anchor and model is accusing Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of kissing her without consent and touching her breasts while she was asleep.
In an article on KABC.com Thursday, morning news anchor Leeann Tweeden says that Franken sexually harassed her in 2006 while the two were on a tour in the Middle East to entertain troops.
According to Tweeden, the former SNL comedian kissed her without her consent while rehearsing a skit. Later, a photo was taken of Franken touching her chest while she slept on a plane.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she wrote. “He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep.”
Tweeden says she is sharing her story now to encourage victims of sexual assault to speak out immediately and not keep their stories to themselves.
WCCO-TV has reached out to Franken’s office for comment.
According to Minnesota law, Gov. Dayton would be responsible for appointing a replacement should Franken choose to resign, with a special election to follow in 2018. Franken’s term lasts until 2020.
There have been a lot of these kind of accusations lately, but I don’t remember any others that actually have photographic evidence. I would expect that Franken would resign from office immediately to avoid further embarrassment to the state of Minnesota.