St. Cloud Man Arrested In Thanksgiving Day Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Cloud police have arrested the suspect in a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.
The St. Cloud Police Department says that 19-year-old Rauch Chuol, of St. Cloud, was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop and booked into the Sherburne County Jail pending second-degree assault charges.
Last week, the victim told investigators that Chuol, an acquaintance of his, shot him in the foot following an argument at his home on the 1100 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. He also accused Chuol of robbing him.
Police say the investigation into the shooting is still active.