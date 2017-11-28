Home For The Holidays: Donate by calling 1-800-542-9226 or texting MACV to 41444 | Send an ornament

T-Shirts Being Sold To Honor, Raise Money For Fallen Wayzata Officer

Filed Under: Officer Bill Mathews, Wayzata Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wayzata Police Department announced Tuesday that it will be selling T-shirts in honor of one of its officers who was struck and killed by a vehicle in early September.

Officer William Mathews, 47, died in the line of duty on September 8 after being hit by an SUV while removing debris from Highway 12. He was a 9-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department, and he leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old son.

The SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Beth Freeman, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. She’s accused of being on drugs and reading text messages behind the wheel prior to hitting Mathews. She was also driving with a canceled license.

On Tuesday, Wayzata police said the Officer Mathews Memorial Shirts were made available for purchase at the police department during regular business hours.

The shirts, which cost $20, will benefit the Officer Mathews Memorial Fund.

