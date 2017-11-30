Autism, Sleep Apnea Added To Medical Marijuana Program

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials announced Thursday that autism and obstructive sleep apnea are now qualifying conditions for the state’s medical marijuana program.
In a statement, Dr. Ed Ehlinger, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, said that there’s “increasing evidence” that medical cannabis can help those suffering from the two conditions.
Earlier this year, petitioners put forward 10 conditions to be considered for inclusion in the state’s restrictive program. Of the 10, which included Parkinson’s disease and dementia, perhaps none was more vocally supported than autism.
Starting in July, patients certified to have autism or obstructive sleep apnear will be able to enroll in the medical marijuana program. On Aug. 1, 2018, the patients will be able to receive medical pot from the state’s two providers.