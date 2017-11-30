Charges: Man Fatally Shot 3 Days After Being Stabbed In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New court documents are shedding light on a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis in September.
Tescil Romalis Mason-Kimmons, 33, is facing murder charges in the Sept. 17 fatal shooting of John Robert Lacy. According to the charges filed against him, the victim was also seriously wounded in a stabbing just days before Mason-Kimmons shot him in the head.
Prosecutors say Lacy was walking by Peavey Park in south Minneapolis that morning, just after 7 a.m., when a car pulled up behind him, a man got out and shot him in the back of the head. The suspect then got back into the car and drove off.
Video surveillance footage led investigators to obtain a search warrant for Mason-Kimmons’s home, where they found a revolver similar to the one used in the shooting.
The stabbing took place three days earlier, and prosecutors say Mason-Kimmons was the prime suspect in that case as well, and was arrested. Investigators say Mason-Kimmons told Lacy he was going to kill him in a phone call from jail.
If convicted, Mason-Kimmons could face up to 40 years in prison.