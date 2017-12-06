MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several senators on Capitol Hill called Wednesday for Sen. Al Franken to resign following more allegations of sexual misconduct.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D – New York) was the first U.S. senator to call for Franken to step down. Not long after, Sens. Maggie Hassan (D – New Hampshire), Patty Murray (D – Washington) and Tammy Baldwin (D – Wisconsin) also said the Minnesota senator should step aside.
The calls come hours after a Politico report in which another woman accused Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her in 2006.
Last month, Los Angeles anchor and model Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of trying to kiss her and groping her breasts while she slept during a USO tour. Later, other women said the senator groped their buttocks during photo opportunities, when he was either campaigning or in office.
Franken, 66, is currently serving his second term, which is slated to be up in 2020.
The Senate Ethics Committee is investigating the allegations against him.